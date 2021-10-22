© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Recapping the final Cincinnati mayoral debate and other news of the week

Published October 22, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
ce_friday_proportional.jpg

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, local journalists recap big recent headlines.

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The final debate between Cincinnati mayoral candidates David Mann and Aftab Pureval is in the books. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello, who served as a panelist in the debate, talks about the highlights.

The managers of two local villages develop a friendship that inspires further conversation about race relations. WCPO reporter Lucy May explains.

And Cincinnati Magazine contributor Greg Hand brings more of his Cincinnati Curiosities - strange stories from annals of Queen City history.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
