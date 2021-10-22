Recapping the final Cincinnati mayoral debate and other news of the week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The final debate between Cincinnati mayoral candidates David Mann and Aftab Pureval is in the books. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello, who served as a panelist in the debate, talks about the highlights.

The managers of two local villages develop a friendship that inspires further conversation about race relations. WCPO reporter Lucy May explains.

And Cincinnati Magazine contributor Greg Hand brings more of his Cincinnati Curiosities - strange stories from annals of Queen City history.

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

