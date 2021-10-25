A look at the intergenerational legacy of domestic violence

From the start, the pandemic worsened the public health crisis of domestic violence. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network found that homicides jumped 62% during the pandemic. Now, an Enquirer analysis shows one in four perpetrators and victims of domestic violence had a family history of it.

The paper is taking a deeper dive into impacts of domestic violence as part of a special report underwritten in part with a grant from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Center for Health Journalism and its 2021 Domestic Violence Impact Reporting Fund.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the series are Enquirer health reporter Anne Saker; heroin epidemic reporter Terry DeMio; breaking news reporter Cameron Knight; and breaking news intern Quinlan Bentley.

