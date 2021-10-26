‘Higher’ musical about drug addiction to run in Covington

An original musical explores an issue all too familiar in our region: heroin addiction. Higher, created by Mark Levine, premieres at the Carnegie in Covington, Oct. 29 – Nov. 7.

In the rock musical, the character Benjamin seeks love from people in the world around him and finds his lifelong relationship with heroin.

Levine, an addiction counselor, set out to create a show that is both entertaining and reflective of a true battle against drug addiction.

Alongside Matthew David Gellin at the American Legacy Theatre, Levine expanded upon his original script and story to create Higher.

Levine and Gellin join Cincinnati Edition to talk about the show.

