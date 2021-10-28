© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Biden heads overseas as Democrats push his agenda in Congress and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

Published October 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
joe biden cincinnati
Andrew Harnik
/
AP

President Joe Biden heads overseas for a couple of global summits while Democrats in Congress continue to fight for his legislative agenda, even amongst themselves.

The former White House coronavirus response coordinator says 130,000 COVID-19 deaths in this country were unnecessary and that former President Donald Trump was distracted from the response by the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers distance themselves from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following a scathing report.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins Cincinnati Edition for the full hour to talk national politics. We will take your phone calls at 513-419-7100 or emails at talk@wvxu.org.

Also joining the program is Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ryan Salzman.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati EditionPolitical Junkie Ken Rudin
Stay Connected
Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
See stories by Michael Monks