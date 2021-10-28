Biden heads overseas as Democrats push his agenda in Congress and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

President Joe Biden heads overseas for a couple of global summits while Democrats in Congress continue to fight for his legislative agenda, even amongst themselves.

The former White House coronavirus response coordinator says 130,000 COVID-19 deaths in this country were unnecessary and that former President Donald Trump was distracted from the response by the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers distance themselves from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following a scathing report.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins Cincinnati Edition for the full hour to talk national politics. We will take your phone calls at 513-419-7100 or emails at talk@wvxu.org.

Also joining the program is Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ryan Salzman.

