Cincinnati Edition

In 'Misfire,' NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak uncovers the NRA's downfall

Published November 2, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
wayne lapierre nra
Michael Conroy
/
AP
In this April 26, 2019, file photo, Nation Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the association's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. LaPierre's testimony during the NRA's high-stakes bankruptcy trial offered a rare window into the work and habits of the notoriously secretive titan of the American firearms movement.

The National Rifle Association has been a power player in national politics for decade, but it's roiled in controversies of its own making in recent years. NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak's four-year investigation of the NRA reveals the group's slow decline. He scours thousands of pages of never-before-publicized documents and cultivates dozens of confidential sources inside the NRA's orbit to uncover corruption in his new book "Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA."

Tim Mak joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his investigation.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

