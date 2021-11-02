In 'Misfire,' NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak uncovers the NRA's downfall

The National Rifle Association has been a power player in national politics for decade, but it's roiled in controversies of its own making in recent years. NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak's four-year investigation of the NRA reveals the group's slow decline. He scours thousands of pages of never-before-publicized documents and cultivates dozens of confidential sources inside the NRA's orbit to uncover corruption in his new book "Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA."

Tim Mak joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his investigation.

Amazon

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: