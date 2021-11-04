© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
We answer your questions about the COVID vaccine for children

Published November 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
Courtesy / Cincinnati Children's
Amirah, age 7, participated in the clinical trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Pediatricians across the nation are preparing to administer the COVID vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval Tuesday. In Ohio, a large portion of the more than 367,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming days and ready to be administered.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center says it planned to begin vaccinating as of this Wednesday. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this next stage in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and to answer questions parents may have are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Vaccine Research Center Director Robert Frenck, MD; and Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

