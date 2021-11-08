How the supply chain meltdown will impact holiday shopping

We're a few short weeks away from the peak holiday shopping season and consumers are contending with empty store shelves and shipping delays as the pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on global supply chains. With product shortages, customers may approach the holiday shopping season differently this year.

More than half of customers surveyed by NPD Group plan to start their shopping before Thanksgiving Day. And it seems that shopping is the real story of what consumers have been doing this entire pandemic. Over the past 19 months, Americans have shifted their spending to more consumer goods and this, in part, has tangled up the supply chain. Now we're headed into a holiday shopping season, with more spending on the way.

Joining Cincinnati Edition with predictions on consumer behavior this holiday season and to explain the supply chain crisis are Michigan State University Professor of Supply Chain Operations and Management Steven Melnyk, Ph.D; and the NPD Group Chief Retail Industry Advisor Marshal Cohen.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

