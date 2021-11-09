Worried about privacy and big tech companies? An expert tells 'Cincinnati Edition' about his research on those concerns

Recent claims from a former high-level Facebook employee about the ways the company treats user data have renewed concerns around social media companies and individuals' privacy.

Northeastern University School of Law - Center for Law, Information and Creativity Faculty Director Ari Ezra Waldman's new book "Industry Unbound: The Inside Story of Privacy, Data, and Corporate Power" explores those issues in depth. After four years of interviews and research, Waldman contends big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter have done more than just harvest our data — they've changed the way we think about and legislate issues of privacy.

Waldman joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss "Industry Unbound" and just what kind of privacy we can expect in this advanced digital age.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

