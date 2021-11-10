A look at the special bond between military veterans and their service dogs

An estimated 17 veterans die by suicide every day, according to a recent Veterans Affairs report. K9s for Warriors is working with veterans to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The group provides service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss their experience with K9s for Warriors and their special bond with their service dog are Rebecca Stephens and Will Rommel.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: