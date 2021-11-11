Honoring the legacy of the WASP

On Veterans Day, the Air Force Museum Foundation in Dayton and the National Aviation Hall of Fame are honoring the legacy of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as the WASP. During World War II, more than a thousand women were trained to fly military aircraft so that male pilots could be released for combat duty overseas.

The WASP expected to become part of the military during their service. Instead, the program was canceled after just two years. In the 1970s, they were finally granted military status.

On Nov. 11, a special presentation will start at 7:00 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force with Erin Miller sharing stories about her grandmother, WASP pilot Elaine Danforth Harmon, and filmmakers Adam and Kara White introducing their film Rise Above: WASP.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the event is author Erin Miller; Hemlock Films director, producer and writer Kara White; and producer Adam White.

