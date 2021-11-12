Medical marijuana could come to Ky., it's finally Infrastructure Week and more top stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Kentucky is one of a handful of states still without legal access to medical cannabis, but that could change if legislation moves forward early next year. Courier-Journal reporter Joe Sonka is with us for that story and more from the commonwealth.

It is finally Infrastructure Week, but that is in spite of votes against the landmark Biden-supported legislation from some members of the local Congressional delegation. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson explains.

Horse-drawn carriages were on the chopping block in Cincinnati, but will continue to operate after a close vote at City Council. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello has that story.

And the city of Covington is joining with partners to launch a historic preservation trades school. WVXU reporter Ann Thompson talks about that.

