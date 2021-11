Braun Family Farm The Next Chapter For Longtime TV Anchor Rob Braun

Rob Braun is hard at work on the farm. The longtime former WKRC-TV anchor is raising cattle and growing kale and lettuce with his family in Pendleton County. Braun hung up his suit jackets for a white cowboy hat in 2019 when he left Local 12 News after decades on the anchor desk, and he isn't looking back.

"It's a lot of work, but I'm so much calmer now than I ever was. I don't have any pressures. You truly work for yourself on a farm," Braun says. Now his family sells Red Russian kale, carrots and garlic on weekends at Findlay Market.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Braun Family Farm are owners Rob Braun and son Robert Braun.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

