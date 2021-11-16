© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Two Ohio Judges Argue For Better Sentencing Data

Published November 16, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST
legal_gavel___closed_law_book__27571522123_.jpg
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
/

In many states, including Ohio, our courts lack comprehensive data on criminal sentences. This leaves judges with no way to evaluate their sentences against similar cases says Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly and Hamilton County Court of Appeals Judge Pierre Bergeron, and it gives judges largely unrestrained sentencing power.

For states that are gathering statistics, Donnelly and Bergeron find racial disparities in sentencing. "People of color are vastly overrepresented in the criminal-justice system as defendants; they receive longer sentences than white defendants," Donnelly and Bergeron write in The Atlantic.

Donnelly and Bergeron argue that better sentencing data could lead to reform in our criminal justice system. They join Cincinnati Edition to discuss the need for states to establish a comprehensive criminal sentencing database.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Edition
Stay Connected