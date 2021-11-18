Samaritan Car Care jump-starting families in need

A car repair service in Covington is making sure working mothers have reliable transportation to get their children off to school and get to their jobs on time. Samaritan Car Care Clinic was founded in 2007 with the mission of offering free basic car maintenance for people in need.

Chinna Simon, the senior minister at Madison Avenue Christian Church, saw the need in his congregation and turned to Bruce Kintner, an elder at the church. He knew Kintner had some skill with cars and asked him to find a solution. Kintner was able to secure a location at Walther Auto Body Service shop to begin providing free maintenance services with a team of volunteers.

The demand for services is great and Kintner is hoping to fund the nonprofit through 2021 by finding additional grant dollars. He estimates it will cost more than $200,000 per year to run the kind of auto shop he hopes to provide for his clients.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Samaritan Car Care Clinic are the director Bruce Kintner; and two of its clients, Mia Potter and Amanda Mills.

For more information you can reach the Samaritan Car Care Clinic on their website www.samaritancarcare.org or by emailing Bruce Kintner bruce@samaritancarcare.org.

