Pureval assembles a team, CPS parents react to vax mandate proposal and more top stories

Cincinnati Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval has selected a vice mayor to serve alongside him and this week he also got to work announcing a transition team. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello has more on his new administration.

As Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education considers a proposed vaccine mandate for students, CPS parents have some strong feelings about the idea. WVXU reporter Cory Sharber has the results of a survey that went out to families.

This week President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law and the implications for our region go beyond the Brent Spence Bridge. WCPO reporter Courtney Francisco has a look at what other major arteries could get funding. Meanwhile, WVXU reporter and mid-day host Ann Thompson says Ohio is leading the way in smart city technology and this new law could drive innovation.

Plus, we take a look at WVXU's 'Round the Corner series. This month reporter Jolene Almendarez focuses on veterans, with stories on an historic Black military cemetery and women in service.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

