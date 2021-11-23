© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Your winter gardening questions answered by our experts

Published November 23, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST
christmas tree
John Minchillo
/
AP

Thanksgiving is here; Christmas and winter are just around the corner.

But just because the cold winds are blowing doesn't mean that you have to stop dreaming about warmer and greener days.

So, what's on your mind? The perfect Christmas tree? Protecting your gardens as winter nears? Planting for the new season?

Our monthly gardening show features a panel of experts including Campbell Co. Extension Agent Sarah Imbus; Hamilton Co. Extension Agent Joe Boggs; and Turner Farm Community Garden Director Peter Huttinger.

Join the show at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected
Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
See stories by Michael Monks