Your winter gardening questions answered by our experts

Thanksgiving is here; Christmas and winter are just around the corner.

But just because the cold winds are blowing doesn't mean that you have to stop dreaming about warmer and greener days.

So, what's on your mind? The perfect Christmas tree? Protecting your gardens as winter nears? Planting for the new season?

Our monthly gardening show features a panel of experts including Campbell Co. Extension Agent Sarah Imbus; Hamilton Co. Extension Agent Joe Boggs; and Turner Farm Community Garden Director Peter Huttinger.

Join the show at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: