More subpoenas issued for Trump associates as Biden scores win amid slumping polls and more to discuss in politics

President Joe Biden scored a significant legislative victory in recent days with the passage of a massive infrastructure package, which is expected to bolster local transportation initiatives along with many across the country.

But the president has seen his initial honeymoon screech to a halt and now faces sagging approval ratings from the American public.

In spite of that, Biden appears poised to seek reelection in 2024.

So what can he do to counter concerns about inflation and other issues?

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's legal issues continue to mount, along with Congressional subpoenas issued to people in his orbit.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins us for the full hour along with WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and Miami University Assistant Professor of Political Science Anne Whitesell, Ph.D.

You can join our conversation starting at noon at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

