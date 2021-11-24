© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

More subpoenas issued for Trump associates as Biden scores win amid slumping polls and more to discuss in politics

Published November 24, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST
trump associates subpoenas
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller walk across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One with President Donald Trump on Oct. 20, 2020. House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials, including Miller and McEnany, who worked for Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

On Cincinnati Edition Wednesday, the Political Junkie Ken Rudin is with us for the full hour to talk all things national politics.

President Joe Biden scored a significant legislative victory in recent days with the passage of a massive infrastructure package, which is expected to bolster local transportation initiatives along with many across the country.

But the president has seen his initial honeymoon screech to a halt and now faces sagging approval ratings from the American public.

In spite of that, Biden appears poised to seek reelection in 2024.

So what can he do to counter concerns about inflation and other issues?

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's legal issues continue to mount, along with Congressional subpoenas issued to people in his orbit.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins us for the full hour along with WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and Miami University Assistant Professor of Political Science Anne Whitesell, Ph.D.

You can join our conversation starting at noon at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Political Junkie Ken RudinJoe BidenDonald Trump
Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
