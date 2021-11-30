CAC exhibit showcases contemporary artists working throughout the Midwest

The Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati and Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, MO, are premiering a major exhibition dedicated to artists living and working throughout Midwestern America. "The Regional" is the first major multi-museum survey dedicated to contemporary artists based in the Midwest, celebrating the artistic and cultural complexity of the region.

The exhibition premieres at the CAC Dec. 10 through May 1, 2022, before traveling to Kemper Museum from June 2, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss "The Regional" are community and teaching artist Anissa Lewis; multidisciplinary artist and University of Cincinnati Assistant Professor of Art Lorena Molina; CAC senior curator and co-curator for the exhibition Amara Antilla.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

