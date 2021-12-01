Cincinnati Children's participating in an ambitious effort to track youth mental health outcomes over time

Last month, Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced it was contributing $10 million to an ambitious, long-range research project involving 25 scientists at multiple institutions. The goal: using data to predict the risk of mental health difficulties, including suicidal behavior, well before they manifest in a young person.

The project will harness the computing power at Oak Ridge National Laboratories and involve researchers from that institution, Cincinnati Children's, University of Cincinnati and the University of Colorado.

“We are seeking to show the likelihood of an individual developing serious mental illness over time," Cincinnati Children's Research Foundation Associate Director Dr. Tracy Glauser said in a news release. Glauser is one of two principal investigators on the project. "This is much like the lines of a pediatric growth chart that predict a person’s height or weight. However, these mental health trajectories are far more complex."

Glauser joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the project with co-principal investigator Computational Medicine Center Director and UC Pediatrics Professor Dr. John Pestian.

