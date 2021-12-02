Including communities of color in efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change

When it comes to the effects of climate change in our region and across the nation, it is often communities of color that see the greatest impacts. And the decision-making about how to implement climate solutions are often made without bringing those communities into the fold.

"We know it's because of historic systemic racism; because of disinvestment in these communities; because of policies such as redlining that have relegated Black and brown people into certain parts of the community where there may be environmental taxes, there may be flood zones, there may be lots of issues where they're impacted much more by these climate problems," says Institute for Sustainable Communities Director of U.S. Programs Jaime Love.

Now the Institute for Sustainable Communities (ISC) is leading a pilot program for change. The Regional Collaboration for Equitable Climate Solutions (RCECS) aims to help advance local and regional climate change planning that centers racial equity. Cincinnati’s Green Umbrella took part in the pilot.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the program are Institute for Sustainable Communities Director of U.S. Programs Jaime Love; Green Umbrella Climate Policy Lead Savannah Sullivan; Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio VP of Policy and Strategic Initiatives Ashlee Young; and Hamilton County Public Health Health Promotion and Education Director Mary Ellen Knaebel.

