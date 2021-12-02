Fentanyl isn't going away - and new versions of the drug are sweeping through Ohio

By now, you've seen the news coverage about the terrifying synthetic opioid that has swept Ohio and other places across the country. The heroin epidemic has become to a large degree the fentanyl epidemic, with the potent additive driving a huge increase in tragic overdose deaths.

But what is driving this increase, and why does Ohio seem to be a particularly hard-hit state? And how concerning are new analogues of the drug like paraflourofentanyl, which is even more potent?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss these questions and fentanyl's hold on Ohio and Hamilton County are Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition member and Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan; and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Terry DeMio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: