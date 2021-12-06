Hear from the six new Cincinnati City Council Members: Part 1

The November election brought the greatest opportunity for change to City Hall in decades. Now when Cincinnati City Council takes office, there will be six new faces among the nine office holders.

This Monday and Tuesday on Cincinnati Edition, we spend the hour talking to all six of them. What were their reactions when they won? What do they think propelled them to victory? Now that they've won, how will they govern.

We begin Monday with Meeka Owens, Reggie Harris and Mark Jeffreys.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: