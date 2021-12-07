Cincinnati's incoming first-time city council members share their plans for the term ahead: Part 2

Cincinnati City Hall will see plenty of fresh faces come January, when six first-time council members will take office.

Corruption scandals and term limits have meant that only a few council members who hold seats now will be back next year — something of a reset for the city's legislative branch.

How will these new city lawmakers tackle the Queen City's biggest challenges? Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks sat down with each to find out.

Council members-elect Victoria Parks, Jeff Cramerding and Scotty Johnson join Cincinnati Edition for day two of coverage. And you can listen back to day one's interviews with Meeka Owens, Reggie Harris and Mark Jeffreys.

