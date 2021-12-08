© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati doctor leading study that's showing promise for reducing rheumatic heart disease progression

Published December 8, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST
Andrea Beaton, MD.jpg
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
/
Andrea Beaton, MD was the first author of an article about the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Rheumatic heart disease is rare in the U.S. but in parts of the developing world it's a major issue causing 306,000 deaths annually. Now a doctor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is leading a trial that is an important step in potentially eradicating this disease globally.

Andrea Beaton, MD was the principal investigator on a trial in Uganda that showed, for the first time, penicillin significantly reduced rheumatic heart disease progression in children.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the findings are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Pediatric Cardiologist and UC Department of Pediatrics Associate Professor Andrea Beaton, MD; and Uganda Heart Institute Division of Adult Cardiovascular Medicine Chief and Makerere University Department of Medicine Associate Professor Emmy Okello, MD, FACC.

