Doctors answer your questions about the Omicron variant

As the Delta variant continues to dominate COVID infections here and globally, another variant emerges. Omicron is spreading quickly in South Africa, but there are early indications it may cause less serious cases than other forms of the virus.

On Wednesday, vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster shot could prove pivotal in helping control Omicron by raising virus-fighting antibodies high enough to block the virus.

So what do we know about Omicron so far? Joining Cincinnati Edition is Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Infectious Diseases Doctor Mohammad Sobhanie, MD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

