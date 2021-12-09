Lloyd Library presents 'The Gift of Wonder,' featuring one of the earliest children's books ever published

Books dating back to the Enlightenment through the 20th century centering around children and nature are explored in a new exhibit at the Lloyd Library. The Gift of Wonder: A History of Nature Books for Children showcases book covers embossed with silver and gold, whimsical illustrations and deep descriptive and scientific text. The exhibit also features one of the earliest children’s books ever published.

The Gift of Wonder opens Dec. 10. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the exhibit is Lloyd Library and Museum Executive Director Patricia Van Skaik; and Author Mary Kay Carson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

