Bill could close local abortion clinics; city's progress on LGBT issues and more top stories

Lawmakers in Ohio approved a piece of legislation that could lead to the closure of local abortion clinics. Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court hears the legal challenges to newly drawn legislative and congressional districts.

USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporters Anna Staver and Jessie Balmert join us for those stories.

The Cincinnati Parks Department loses another leader, and The Port acquires a multi-million dollar portfolio of single-family homes.

Business Courier columnist and reporter Chris Wetterich explains.

The city's next "designated outdoor refreshment area" (DORA) could be coming to Westwood, and Cincinnati's decade-long progress on LGBT issues and visibility is significant.

WCPO reporter Mariel Carbone has those stories.

