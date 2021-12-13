Mayor John Cranley reflects on nearly 20 years at City Hall

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley first joined City Hall as a council member. Now, after nearly 20 years, he prepares to turn over the office to Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval in just a few weeks. Today, as he reflects on his tenure, we ask the mayor what legacy he thinks he is leaving behind as he seeks out a new office.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and local government reporter Becca Costello sit down with Mayor Cranley on Cincinnati Edition to ask him about his accomplishments while in office and what he is bringing to the campaign trail as he vies for the for the Democratic nomination in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

