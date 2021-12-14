Book looks at past and present of Findlay Market, Cincinnati's iconic shopping space

As the holidays approach, you're more than likely going to make at least one trip to one of Cincinnati's most beloved institutions — Findlay Market.

The collection of indoor and outdoor vendors is Ohio's oldest continuously operated public market, and it's seen lots of changes since it started operating in 1855. Tied up in that rich history is the story of surrounding Over-the-Rhine and the Queen City at large.

Author and historian Alyssa McClanahan joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about those intertwined stories, which she chronicles in her new book Findlay Market of Cincinnati: A History.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

