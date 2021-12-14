© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Local groups providing relief after tornadoes leave dozens dead in Kentucky

Published December 14, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST
kentucky tornado damage
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Volunteers help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

More than 100 people remain missing in Kentucky as of Monday where a string of tornados hit the state and several others over the weekend. On Monday, two disaster relief teams from our area headed down to provide aid.

Ohio Task Force 1 is assisting in post-storm search and rescue efforts in Western Kentucky. And Matthew 25: Ministries is in Mayfield, Kentucky, distributing relief supplies.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the relief efforts are Phil Sinewe with Ohio Task Force 1; and Matthew 25: Ministries Director of Communications Michelle Jones.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Editiontornado
Stay Connected