Local groups providing relief after tornadoes leave dozens dead in Kentucky

More than 100 people remain missing in Kentucky as of Monday where a string of tornados hit the state and several others over the weekend. On Monday, two disaster relief teams from our area headed down to provide aid.

Ohio Task Force 1 is assisting in post-storm search and rescue efforts in Western Kentucky. And Matthew 25: Ministries is in Mayfield, Kentucky, distributing relief supplies.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the relief efforts are Phil Sinewe with Ohio Task Force 1; and Matthew 25: Ministries Director of Communications Michelle Jones.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

