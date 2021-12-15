How area organizations help young adults transition out of the foster care system

Some children will become adults while in state custody through the foster care system. The outcomes can be troubling, with the organization First Place for Youth reporting that 40% of former foster children will experience homelessness.

The organization is working to change those trends. First Place for Youth operates the My First Place program in partnership with NewPath and the Green Light Fund to get youth aging out of foster care the wrap-around services they need, from housing and education to employment coaching.

"Youth are housed and receiving education and employment services so that they can kind of rest for a minute and have their own space and think about what their goals are as they transition to adult lives," says Jane Schroeder, chief policy officer at First Place for Youth.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss My First Place are First Place for Youth CEO Thomas Lee; Green Light Foundation Executive Director Clare Blankemeyer; NewPath Child and Family Solutions Director of Foster Care and Independent Living Services Esther Urick; and Mark Fuller a My First Place program participant with NewPath and a graduate of Oyler High School.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: