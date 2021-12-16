© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Insurrection committee reveals texts from FOX hosts to Trump chief and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

Published December 16, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST
mark meadows
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

On Cincinnati Edition live at noon on Thursday, we have the Political Junkie Ken Rudin for the full hour.

You can join our conversation about national politics at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

We plan to talk about the latest revelations from the Jan. 6 select committee at the U.S. Congress, which is investigating the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this year. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who served under ex-President Trump, was held in contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate fully with the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee released text messages showing FOX News hosts urging Meadows to tell Trump to call off the Capitol riot.

Those issues and the Political Junkie trivia question - live at noon on Thursday.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

