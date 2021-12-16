Insurrection committee reveals texts from FOX hosts to Trump chief and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

On Cincinnati Edition live at noon on Thursday, we have the Political Junkie Ken Rudin for the full hour.

You can join our conversation about national politics at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

We plan to talk about the latest revelations from the Jan. 6 select committee at the U.S. Congress, which is investigating the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this year. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who served under ex-President Trump, was held in contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate fully with the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee released text messages showing FOX News hosts urging Meadows to tell Trump to call off the Capitol riot.

Those issues and the Political Junkie trivia question - live at noon on Thursday.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

