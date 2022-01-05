Restaurant owners share their hopes and concerns for 2022 as the pandemic marches on

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted restaurants particularly hard. And just as the industry was starting to recover from the delta wave, along came the supply chain meltdown, worker shortages, rising food costs and now the omicron variant. Now that 2022 has arrived, what is the outlook for local restaurants in the new year?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the industry challenges and hopes for 2022 are Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker; The Comet Owner Dave Cunningham; Mita's and Salazar Restaurants Chef and Owner Jose Salazar; and Branch, The Littlefield, Second Place and Night Drop Co-owner Matt Distel.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

