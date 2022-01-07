COVID cases are breaking records. Will it keep CPS students home? And the Bengals prep for the playoffs

Hamilton County COVID cases are shattering records and health leaders are issuing a warning about the omicron variant spreading like wildfire. With the county now averaging 1,472 COVID-19 cases per day demand for testing remains high.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Public Schools weighs a return to remote learning as the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers reported more than 300 employees were out sick with COVID on the district's first day back from winter break. Enquirer trending news reporter Brooks Sutherland and WVXU reporter Cory Sharber have those stories.

One of the first order of business for the new Cincinnati City Council came on Wednesday when members approved interim City Manager John Curp. He is filling the position vacated by Paula Boggs Muething, who is resigning. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello is following the search for the next city manager.

And the Bengals clinch the AFC North and are headed back to the playoffs. But this Sunday, Joe Burrow says he won't take on the Browns. Enquirer Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway has more on the first trip to the postseason since 2015.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

