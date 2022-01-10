As Roe v Wade hangs on a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Ohio lawmakers pass their own abortion restrictions

The fate of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision Roe v Wade hangs in the balance as the high court deliberates on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Meanwhile, lawmakers at the state and even local levels in Ohio have introduced and sometimes passed their own restrictive anti-abortion measures. Among them, a law that could shutter Southwest Ohio's two remaining clinics that provide abortions.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what comes next and what is at stake are Director at the University of California Irvine School of Law Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy Dr. Michele Goodwin; University of Cincinnati College of Law Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Race, Gender and Social Justice Director Dr. Jenn Dye; and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Ethics Center and Division of General and Community Pediatrics Research Professor Dr. Michelle McGowan.

