Broadway star and CCM grad Shoshana Bean headlines new PBS concert special

College Conservatory of Music graduate Shoshana Bean, who's starred on Broadway in Wicked and Waitress, performs her first primetime television concert on PBS this Friday, Jan. 14. The Billboard No. 1 recording artist is headlining a new concert special, Stars On Stage From Westport Country Playhouse.

Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter spoke to Shoshana for Cincinnati Edition about her years at CCM, and the one-hour TV program airing at 9:00 p.m. Friday on CETArts.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: