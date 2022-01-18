New CPS board members discuss their top priorities for the district

The Cincinnati Public School Board of Education's three newly elected members faced a challenge at their first meeting as the board weighed whether the district should go remote due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. Ultimately the board made a decision to go fully remote for the time being at their Jan. 10 meeting.

WVXU reporter Cory Sharber spoke with two of the new board members - Dr. Kareem Moffett and Brandon Craig - for Cincinnati Edition, along with new board President Ben Lindy. Board Member Mary Wineberg was unavailable for this interview.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: