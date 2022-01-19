New study shows promise for treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

A new study may provide renewed hope for the treatment of COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have released the results of a 16-month nationwide study on convalescent plasma use on COVID-19 patients. The study found convalescent plasma reduced hospitalizations by 54%.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the results and talk about convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients here locally are Johns Hopkins Medicine Professor of Medicine Kelly Gebo, MD; and University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center Chief Medical Officer David Oh, MD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

