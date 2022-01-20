About a dozen routes are being considered to ease congestion in the city of Hamilton

While the city of Hamilton has experienced a resurgence of economic growth and redevelopment, it has put a strain on the city's infrastructure. Now the city and the Butler County Transportation Improvement District are proposing a new project to ease congestion, called the North Hamilton Crossing. The proposal includes about a dozen possible routes around Hamilton's east side.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the North Hamilton Crossing are Butler County Transportation Improvement District Director Dan Corey; City of Hamilton Senior Civil Engineer Allen Messer; and Fordson Heights resident Keith Reiring.

