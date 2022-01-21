Ohio gets new draft district maps, abortion access in the gov.'s race and more top stories

After the Ohio Supreme Court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draw new state Senate and House maps, the commission on Thursday revealed counterproposals for two key counties: Franklin and Hamilton. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich have more on the new maps.

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates a decision on a Mississippi law that could limit or even eliminate Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in Ohio have been formulating ever-more stringent abortion restrictions to prepare for the day Roe possibly falls. That means Ohio’s next governor could play a big role in deciding what, if any, access the state’s residents have to abortion. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau state government reporter Jessie Balmert shows us how that could play out in the governor's race.

With our feature OKI Wanna Know, we try to answer listener questions. Sometimes those questions lead to more questions. That's the case this week as WVXU reporter and All Things Considered Host Bill Rinehart revisit a story about Eden Park.

The Bengals face the Titans and that has Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daughtery reminiscing about the magic of the 1988 Super Bowl. He joins the show to talk about why Cincinnati isn't a baseball town anymore.

