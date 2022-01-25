A hard look at Ohio's redistricting maps passed just before deadline

Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new state House and Senate districts just hours before the Ohio Supreme Court's deadline. Once again, it's over the objections of Democrats.

The new maps give Republicans a 57-42 advantage in the House and 20-13 advantage in the Senate. The previous maps gave 67 House seats to Republicans and 32 to Democrats. Republicans would likely have won 23 seats in the Senate and Democrats 10.

The new maps now face the scrutiny of the Ohio Supreme Court. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the process are University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven, Ph.d.; and Ohio Public Radio State House News Bureau Radio and Television Reporter and Producer Andy Chow.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: