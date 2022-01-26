Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are using virtual reality for complex heart procedures

Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center are pioneering cardiovascular care by leveraging virtual reality to create better outcomes for complex heart surgeries. By taking scans of a patient, and then donning a VR headset, they can effectively “go inside” a patient’s heart to plan out a procedure in a 3D space.

Recently, a 12-year-old patient named Brayden got to see the technology in action. Brayden was born with a single pumping heart chamber. For the first time, it was felt that Brayden could be a candidate for surgery and doctors planned the entire procedure in a virtual space.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new technology and Brayden's procedure are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Congenital Heart Surgery, Heart Institute Director and UC Department of Pediatrics Professor David Morales, MD; Heart Institute Digital Media and 3D Modeling Program Director and UC Department of Pediatrics Assistant Professor Ryan Moore, MD; and Brayden's mother Michelle Otten.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

