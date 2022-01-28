COVID cases drop, prosecutors ask for a delay in Pastor trial, TikTok chinchillas love the Bengals and more top stories

Transgender rights may play big in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau political reporter Haley BeMiller has more on how the candidates are taking aim at gender identity and transgender athletes.

And in Kentucky, Rep. Thomas Massie is facing a crowded field of pro-Trump challengers in his re-election bid. Cincinnati Enquirer Northern Kentucky reporter Rachel Berry is following the race.

For the first time in a month, COVID-19 cases drop in Hamilton County. WVXU reporter Cory Sharber is following the current case counts.

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to delay the trial for former Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Pastor after plea negotiations fell through. Pastor was indicted in 2020 on federal corruption charges. WCPO I-team reporter Paula Christian explains what this could mean for former City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld's case.

The Bengals are a game away from the Super Bowl, but first they face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. WCPO sports anchor Caleb Noe is following the trip to Kansas City. Plus, we'll see how a group of local chinchillas have become a viral sensation on TikTok, and they're cheering the Bengals on. WCPO reporter Kristen Swilley has the story.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

