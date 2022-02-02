'Dear White Friend' aims to change the conversation about race

Mel Gravely began writing Dear White Friend : The Realities of Race, the Power of Relationships and Our Path to Equity in late 2019 as a series of letters after attending a race equity workshop. He did not intend to turn the letters into a book. But then Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia after being chased by three white men in a pickup truck.

That’s when Gravely said he decided to turn his letters into a book in hopes the message could help change the conversation about race.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the book are TriVersity Construction CEO and author Mel Gravely and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Executive Advisor Michael Fisher.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

