A raft of new housing policy is hitting Cincinnati City Hall. Will these ideas make an impact?

Cincinnati's affordable housing deficit has gotten a lot of attention in recent years — though some housing advocates might say without much in the way of results.

But a new mayor and new Cincinnati City Council members mean a fresh look at the issue. Recent proposals to study changes to the city's zoning, its abatement policies and more suggest there may be changes coming to how Cincinnati handles its housing needs. Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris, for example, wants to make it simpler for affordable housing developments to get vital city incentives.

The question is: will these proposals pass council, and can they move the needle in Cincinnati neighborhoods if they do?

Harris joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about these proposals with Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Kristen Baker and Over-the-Rhine Community Council President Maurice Wagoner.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

