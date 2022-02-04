Winter storm hits the Tri-State, Bengals' economic impact on the region and more top stories

A winter storm is blanketing the area. Sleet-covered and snow-covered roads are making for slick conditions. WCPO meteorologist Raven Richard has the latest on the road conditions and the weekend outlook.

Cincinnati's business community is scoring big on the Bengals trip to the Super Bowl. WCPO business reporter Dan Monk takes a look at the marketing plans that capitalize on the attention Cincinnati is getting from the Bengals, and Business Courier reporter Steve Watkins finds that the Bengals posted the NFL’s biggest increase in attendance this season of any team playing in the same stadium.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder wants the bribery case against him dismissed. His attorneys say federal prosecutors never proved the GOP lawmaker

engaged in quid pro quo. Gannett Ohio reporter Laura Bischoff and USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporter Jessie Balmert are following the case.

Ohio and Kentucky both have a state fossil but Indiana does not. That could soon change. WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner has more on the effort from an Indiana state representative to make the mastodon the official state fossil.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

