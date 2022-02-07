Is Hamilton County finally getting the $455 million it spent on Paul Brown Stadium?

Critics have railed against Hamilton County’s stadium deal with the Cincinnati Bengals ever since 1996 when voters approved a half-cent county sales tax increase to fund new homes for the Bengals and Reds.

But with the team now heading to the Super Bowl, has Paul Brown Stadium been worth it?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the deal are Neyer Holdings Corporation Chairman and CEO and former Hamilton County Commissioner Tom Neyer Jr.; Villanova University Professor of Sociology and co-author of "Public Dollars, Private Stadiums: The Battle over Building Sports Stadiums" Rick Eckstein, Ph.d.; and WCPO 9 I-Team reporter Dan Monk.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: