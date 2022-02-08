What's the future of Cincinnati's abandoned subway?

In late 1920, crews broke ground on Cincinnati's subway at the intersection of Walnut Street and what would eventually become Central Parkway. In the end, seven miles of tunnels were completed when in 1929, Mayor Murray Seasongood halted the project.

Today the subway has entered its second century abandoned. So how much does the city pay to maintain it and what does the future hold for the subway?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Cincinnati Enquirer politics reporter Scott Wartman; and author of Cincinnati's Incomplete Subway: The Complete History, Jacob Mecklenborg.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

