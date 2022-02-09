Effort to bring $10M lab to NKY could create an 'entrepreneurial hub' leaders say

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed budget allocated $10 million for a life sciences research lab in Covington. The final decision by the state legislature on whether or not Covington will get the state money may not be made for several weeks. But in Covington, several local companies hope the legislature view it as a good investment.

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Gravity Diagnostics and CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services say the need for the new lab is great and it would create an entrepreneurial hub.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the proposal are Covington Mayor Joe Meyer; Bexion Pharmaceuticals founder, CEO and President Ray Takigiku; and WVXU reporter and mid-day host Ann Thompson.

