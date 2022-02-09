How Cincinnati's unhoused residents are finding shelter after last week's storm

Local shelters are doing what they can to keep people who are unhoused out of the snow and ice from last week's winter storm and opening up hotel rooms through March. But in some cases, staffing is limited and long term solutions are harder to come by because there still isn't enough affordable housing.

Strategies to End Homelessness has new data on the number of people on the streets and in shelters. We take a look on Cincinnati Edition.

Joining the program are Strategies to End Homelessness President and CEO Kevin Finn; Shelterhouse Executive Director Arlene Nolan; and Talbert House Vice President of Housing Jessica Powell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: